Check Out the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Upcoming Film “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles”

Diane Russet has unveiled the trailer for her next film, “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles,” directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde, produced and written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and executive produced by Diane.

The movie stars Diane alongside, Shalewa Ashafa, Taiwo A. Arimoro, Jammal Ibrahim, Emem Ime, Oluboyo Ayomiposi Samuel and Oluwatobiloba Sadiku.

“There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” will be premiering on the Russet TV YouTube channel on January 31, 2022.

Watch the trailer below: