Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the Trailer for Diane Russet's Upcoming Film "There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles"

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - Fire Fire

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

See BTS Moments from "Therapy" Season 2 featuring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran - Peru (Acoustic)

BN TV Living

A Lowdown on All that Happened on Dodos Uvieghara's Road Trip to Ras Al Khaimah

BN TV Living

The Spicy Nkwobi Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks The Kitchen Muse!

BN TV Career

Learn a Thing or Two About Stocks with Yanmo Omorogbe on Arese Ugwu's "Smart Money Tribe Podcast"

BN TV Career

Aisha Owolabi shares advice on how to take your career international in this interview with Peace Itimi

BN TV Music

New Video: NSNS x CDQ - Agba Picker

BN TV

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi are Back with Season Two of "How Far" Podacst | Listen

BN TV

Check Out the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Upcoming Film “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Diane Russet has unveiled the trailer for her next film, “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles,” directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde, produced and written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and executive produced by Diane.

The movie stars Diane alongside, Shalewa Ashafa, Taiwo A. Arimoro, Jammal Ibrahim, Emem Ime, Oluboyo Ayomiposi Samuel and Oluwatobiloba Sadiku.

“There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” will be premiering on the Russet TV YouTube channel on January 31, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova
css.php