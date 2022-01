Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shared this mouth-watering recipe for the ultimate crowd-pleaser: Nkwobi. This recipe will be a favourite for those who enjoy cow meat!

She wrote on her channel:

Nkwobi is made from tender cow foot pieces in a Palm Oil, slurry type sauce. It’s one of the best snacks to come from Eastern Nigerian. It’s easy to put together as I’ll show you in this video.

Watch the video below: