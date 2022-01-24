Learn a Thing or Two About Stocks with Yanmo Omorogbe on Arese Ugwu’s “Smart Money Tribe Podcast”

In this episode of the “Smart Money Tribe Podcast,” Arese Ugwu sits with Yanmo Omorogbe to talk personal finance, business finance, lifestyle, and the economy.

Yanmo is the Co-Founder and Director of Growth at Bamboo, an investment app that is lowering the barrier of entry for individuals of any age and income bracket to start their investment journey. She talks about how she’s working to even the playing field by giving Nigerians a means for growing and earning returns on their investments through Bamboo.

Watch the video below: