Aisha Owolabi shares advice on how to take your career international in this interview with Peace Itimi

Aisha Owolabi, an experienced Digital Content Marketer who currently works as the Content Marketing Manager for Wizeline in Mexico, chats with Peace Itimi as she shares how she got an international job while living in Nigeria.

Aisha first started as a remote employee and then negotiated a change of contract and moved to the company’s HQ in Mexico. In this video, Aisha tells us about looking for an international remote job from Lagos, Nigeria, getting a job and how she negotiated her relocation.

Watch the video below: