Go Girl! Tiwalola Ogunlesi Lands Two-Book Deal with Harper Collins for “Confident And Killing It”

Tiwalola Ogunlesi, a British-Nigerian life coach and speaker, is about to publish her first book. She disclosed that she has signed a two-book contract with Harper Collins, one of the top publishing firms in the UK, which will publish her debut book, “Confident And Killing It.”

Her website and podcast have encouraged many women to love themselves unconditionally and to show up even when they are troubled by doubt, and this book is guaranteed to do the same. The book, which is already available for pre-order online, will be released in stores in July 2022.

According to the caption on her Instagram page, “Confident and Killing It” is a practical game plan to help readers unlock their most confident self. The book will serve as an empowering guide for anyone looking to overcome imposter syndrome and tap into their best self.

Speaking about her debut book, Ogunlesi said in a statement:

In “Confident and Killing It,” Tiwalola guides readers in becoming the most unapologetic and unstoppable version of themselves. No self-aggrandising or posturing, no pseudo-scientific prose or tired ‘inspirational’ tropes, this is simply a book designed to work. Featuring practical tips and tricks, and real-life stories from everyday women, Confident and Killing It will help you master your mind, overcome fear and live life to the fullest. Ever since I learnt to navigate my own struggles with comparison and negative self-talk, I’ve been on a mission to make sure every single woman and girl is awake to her worth and the greatness inside her. This book is a practical game plan to help you unlock your most confident self. No more playing small or settling for a mediocre life – Confident and Killing It will awaken something in you, and then there’ll be no turning back. When you read it, you’ll feel like I’m talking directly to you, because I am. No one is born confident, I’m a woman who learnt how to unlock the power of her mind and step into her light. If I can do it, anything is possible for you.

Congratulations Tiwalola, we’re super proud of you!

You can pre-order “Confident and Killing It” here.