Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Go Girl! Tiwalola Ogunlesi Lands Two-Book Deal with Harper Collins for "Confident And Killing It"

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 398

Features Inspired Scoop

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women's sprinting scene

Inspired Scoop

So Major! Simidele Adeagbo is the First Nigerian & African Athlete to Take Home Gold in an International Bobsleigh or Skeleton Race

BN TV Inspired

Nigerian Photographer Abdulrasaq Babalola Created a Treasure out of Trash | Watch How He Did It

Inspired Scoop

Tomi Adeyemi's Book "Children Of Blood And Bone" is Heading to the Big Screen

Inspired Promotions

PressPayNg is offering Tuition Scholarships to verified Students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria | Apply Now

Inspired Scoop

Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up - "I'm really the moment and the prize"

Inspired News

Maya Angelou Has Made History Yet Again by Becoming the First Black Woman to Feature on a US Quarter

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book "The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls"

Inspired

Go Girl! Tiwalola Ogunlesi Lands Two-Book Deal with Harper Collins for “Confident And Killing It”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @tiwalowla (Instagram)

Tiwalola Ogunlesi, a British-Nigerian life coach and speaker, is about to publish her first book. She disclosed that she has signed a two-book contract with Harper Collins, one of the top publishing firms in the UK, which will publish her debut book, “Confident And Killing It.”

Her website and podcast have encouraged many women to love themselves unconditionally and to show up even when they are troubled by doubt, and this book is guaranteed to do the same. The book, which is already available for pre-order online, will be released in stores in July 2022.

According to the caption on her Instagram page, “Confident and Killing It” is a practical game plan to help readers unlock their most confident self. The book will serve as an empowering guide for anyone looking to overcome imposter syndrome and tap into their best self.

Speaking about her debut book, Ogunlesi said in a statement:

In “Confident and Killing It,” Tiwalola guides readers in becoming the most unapologetic and unstoppable version of themselves. No self-aggrandising or posturing, no pseudo-scientific prose or tired ‘inspirational’ tropes, this is simply a book designed to work. Featuring practical tips and tricks, and real-life stories from everyday women, Confident and Killing It will help you master your mind, overcome fear and live life to the fullest.

Ever since I learnt to navigate my own struggles with comparison and negative self-talk, I’ve been on a mission to make sure every single woman and girl is awake to her worth and the greatness inside her. This book is a practical game plan to help you unlock your most confident self. No more playing small or settling for a mediocre life – Confident and Killing It will awaken something in you, and then there’ll be no turning back. When you read it, you’ll feel like I’m talking directly to you, because I am. No one is born confident, I’m a woman who learnt how to unlock the power of her mind and step into her light. If I can do it, anything is possible for you.

Congratulations Tiwalola, we’re super proud of you!

You can pre-order “Confident and Killing It” here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”
css.php