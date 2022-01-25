WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned

From Abiola to Abacha, Diezani to Davido, Amaechi to Wike, Buhari to Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu to Sunday Igboho, Lagos to London, Dele Momodu in this episode of #WithChude tells Chude Jideonwo about the high moments of his high-profile life, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and why he thinks Nigerians always get it wrong.

Watch the interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Watch the full episode on watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or Apple Premium.