#WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned

Published

12 hours ago

 on

From Abiola to Abacha, Diezani to Davido, Amaechi to Wike, Buhari to Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu to Sunday Igboho, Lagos to London, Dele Momodu in this episode of #WithChude tells Chude Jideonwo about the high moments of his high-profile life, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and why he thinks Nigerians always get it wrong.

Watch the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Watch the full episode on watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or Apple Premium.

Oluwadamilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

