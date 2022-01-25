BN TV
#WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned
From Abiola to Abacha, Diezani to Davido, Amaechi to Wike, Buhari to Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu to Sunday Igboho, Lagos to London, Dele Momodu in this episode of #WithChude tells Chude Jideonwo about the high moments of his high-profile life, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and why he thinks Nigerians always get it wrong.
Watch the interview below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Watch the full episode on watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or Apple Premium.