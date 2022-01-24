Connect with us

Reminisce talks Music, “King of Boys” & Forthcoming Project on “Rubbin Minds”

Reminisce was a guest on “Rubbin Minds” over the weekend. He talked about a couple of things; switching from music to acting, his role in “King of Boys: The Return of The King“, his forthcoming single and album.

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the rapper highlighted how difficult it was to pull off his part in KOB the sequel, with a special thanks to Kemi Adetiba for supporting him when he was ready to give up. KOB, he said, gave him more opportunities to act. He said,

I get approached a lot now for movies. But I make sure I bill appropriately, considering where I’m coming from as a musician. Beyond fees, I also tend to look at the script and see if it’s something I want to do.

“Apart from KOB, I did another that will be out this year,” he says of another film in which he appeared that would be released this year. “That one is centered around my person and name. I liked the script.”

He announced that a new track would be released in the coming days, followed by a collaboration with Buju and Simi. Plus, there will be a concert this year.

“We’re going off with the first [song] in three days. Next month, there’s one with Buju. In March, there’s one with Simi. Next, the album comes out, “he said. I’ve told you all, so let me rest on Instagram. You’ll get a lot of music this year. I’m in the mood, and you’ll get a concert as well. From the artwork to the content, I like my music projects to be themed. In the album, I talk about how my experiences with people and how the family made me rearrange my priorities. I want my fans to grow along with me. They’re older as well. I want them to be able to relate to what I sing about. I don’t dress the same anymore. Where I am at the moment, I want to make that reflect in my music.”

Watch the full interview here.



