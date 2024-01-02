VFD Group Hosts Exclusive After-Party for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Mama’s Sleeping Scarf’ at HEREL Play

In a heartwarming collaboration that blends literature, philanthropy, and the holiday spirit, VFD Group proudly partnered with Narrative Landscape Press and GLG Communications to host renowned writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her guests at an after-party at the refined HEREL Play.

The after-party was held to celebrate the official presentation of Chimamanda’s latest book, “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf,” held earlier at the Alliance Francaise/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi Lagos. Published in the UK and US by Harper Collins in September 2023 and Nigeria by Narrative Landscape Press in October 2023, “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf” is Chimamanda’s debut children’s book.

In line with its commitment to championing the cause of literary advocacy and fostering a profound appreciation for reading, the VFD Group sponsored the purchase of “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf” for a hundred children from less privileged schools and families.

This thoughtful donation also facilitated the transportation of some of the beneficiaries to the event, where they participated in the robust activities planned for children and enjoyed a book reading session with Chimamanda. Each child went home with gifts from Santa and an autographed copy of the book.

Anchored by fashion designer Mai Atafo, the HEREL Play after-party highlighted the fusion of intellectual sophistication and celebration, welcoming esteemed guests and the VFD Group management led by the GMD, Nonso Okpala.

Some of Chimamanda’s guests included the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata; and business leader and senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, among others.

In a heartfelt address, co-host Adeniyi Adenubi, Co-Founder and Executive Director at VFD Group, graciously extended gratitude to Chimamanda Adichie. He eloquently acknowledged the presence of esteemed personalities, emphasising the significance of the moment. Adenubi passionately spoke of Chimamanda’s advocacy for literacy, recounting personal experiences of reading to his child and underscoring the profound impact on their bond.

Chimamanda Adichie, in turn, took the floor, seamlessly transitioning the atmosphere into one of warmth and cultural richness. Welcoming and thanking her guests in her mother tongue, she created an intimate connection. Chimamanda showered attendees with prayers and gratitude, especially acknowledging her closest friends for sharing in the celebration.

Her words resonated with sincerity, emphasising the importance of shared moments. The author’s speech encapsulated not only literary appreciation but also the joy of shared experiences and cultural bonds, adding a layer of depth to the evening’s festivities.

The HEREL Play after-party was a delightful blend of a gastronomic symphony featuring engaging conversations, music, an insightful chat with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and memorable moments with guests.







