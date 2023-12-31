Here’s Chude Jideonwo’s “Most Interesting People In the Culture” 2023 List

Chude Jideonwo, host of popular talk show #WithChude, has released his annual list of ‘The Most Interesting People in the Culture’ for 2023. Known as #TheJoy150, the list features 150 Nigerians who significantly influenced and shaped the culture over the past year, according to Chude.

Now in its 4th year, Chude said of this year’s edition: “Culture is my focus, whether through The Future Awards Africa, Rubbin’ Minds, Ynaija.com, The RED Summit, or any of the brands I’ve been involved in. It’s about observing, documenting, and understanding what drives people, what captures their attention, and why we are drawn to certain things. Curating this list is always one of the most fascinating tasks for me each year.”

The official release of the list will coincide with the last episode of #WithChude for the year. To view the episode, subscribe at watch.withchude.com or listen at listen.withchude.com.

See the list below: