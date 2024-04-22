Connect with us

News

FBN Holdings PLC Appoints Olusegun Alebiosu As Acting CEO

News Style

Bubu Ogisi Gets Real About Fashion and Business In This New Culture Custodian Series| WATCH

Events News Promotions

Sparkle Lifestyle Week Is Back | April 22nd to May 12th!

Inspired News

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Features News

Bola Edwards is Promoting African Heritage for Children Through Her Fictional Character "Grandma Wura"

Events News Promotions

From Abacus Games to Audio Engineering: NurtureOne Transforms Lagos Children's Lives with Sparkling Innovation!

Cuisine News Promotions

Knorr Eativist Chef Fregz Shares Secrets to Healthier Nigerian Cooking

Career News Promotions

Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Mark Healy as Head of Secondary

Events News Promotions Style

Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

News

FBN Holdings PLC Appoints Olusegun Alebiosu As Acting CEO

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Credit: FirstBank

The board of directors of FirstBank Holdings Plc has appointed Olusegun Alebiosu as the acting chief executive officer of its flagship subsidiary, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited. The appointment follows the resignation of the managing director/chief executive officer, Adesola Adeduntan.

The appointment takes effect immediately and is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. A banking veteran with over three decades of banking experience, his career at FirstBank began in 2016 as a group executive/chief risk officer. In 2022, he was promoted to executive director, taking on the additional responsibilities of chief risk officer and executive compliance officer.

Olusegun began his career in 1991 at Oceanic Bank (now EcoBank). Before joining FirstBank in 2016, he held risk management positions at Coronation Merchant Bank, African Development Bank, and United Bank for Africa. An alumnus of Harvard Business School and Harvard School of Government, Olusegun brings a strong academic background with degrees from the University of Lagos and the London School of Economics and completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.

He is a member of various professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), the Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM), and the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php