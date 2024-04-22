FBN Holdings PLC Appoints Olusegun Alebiosu As Acting CEO

The board of directors of FirstBank Holdings Plc has appointed Olusegun Alebiosu as the acting chief executive officer of its flagship subsidiary, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited. The appointment follows the resignation of the managing director/chief executive officer, Adesola Adeduntan.

The appointment takes effect immediately and is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. A banking veteran with over three decades of banking experience, his career at FirstBank began in 2016 as a group executive/chief risk officer. In 2022, he was promoted to executive director, taking on the additional responsibilities of chief risk officer and executive compliance officer.

Olusegun began his career in 1991 at Oceanic Bank (now EcoBank). Before joining FirstBank in 2016, he held risk management positions at Coronation Merchant Bank, African Development Bank, and United Bank for Africa. An alumnus of Harvard Business School and Harvard School of Government, Olusegun brings a strong academic background with degrees from the University of Lagos and the London School of Economics and completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.

He is a member of various professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), the Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM), and the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.