Connect with us

Events

FirstBank announces Ajayi Tajudeen as Winner of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Open Golf Championship

Events Promotions

Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

Events

Here's how Project SafeUp is championing Health Safety in Nigeria

Events

Your Child can win up to 1.5 Million Naira in the Lafarge Africa National Essay Competition

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

Events Inspired

December to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits 'The Arrows Of God Orphanage' bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

Events

FirstBank announces Ajayi Tajudeen as Winner of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Open Golf Championship

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-R: Tajudeen Ajayi, winner of the 59th FirstBank sponsored Lagos open golf championship receiving the award from Olusegun Alebiosu, Chief Risk Officer, FirstBank and representative of the Bank’s CEO at the prize presentation and award night of the 59th edition of the annual FirstBank sponsored golf tourney, recently held at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

Ikoyi Club based category-1 amateur golfer, Ajayi Tajudeen has emerged winner of the 59th edition of the FirstBank sponsored Lagos Open Golf Championship. Ajayi closed with 1-under par 70 for a total of 7-over the course par to win the Championship by two-shots after 56-holes.

Happy at the recently held golf tourney, Ajayi adduced his success to hard work, saying “I practiced a lot”.

There is no shortcut to success which is why I take the sport very seriously. I was well prepared for this tournament because I practiced a lot”, he said in a chat with newsmen shortly after being declared the Champion.

With his victory, Ajayi replaces Peter Eben-Spiff on the FirstBank Open winners list.

Playing 4-shots adrift going to the final round, Ajayi recorded bogey-free 18-holes to steal the show ahead of the overnight leader, Gabriel Ejembi who carded a closing 76 for 9-over the course par, over 56-holes to beat clubmate Ejembi to the second position.

Coming in the third position was Tochukwu Emuwa at 14-over. Emuwa opened his game with 76, a second-round score of 75, and a closing 74 to duck in the third position.

L-R: Olusegun Alebiosu, Chief Risk Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and representative of the Bank’s CEO; Gabriel Ejembi, First runner up; Ajayi Tajudeen, Tournament winner, and Tochukwu Emuwa, Second runner up, at the prize presentation ceremony of the 59th edition of the FirstBank sponsored Lagos Open Golf tournament, recently held at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

Olusegun Emmanuel came fourth while Junior Champion; Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh completed the top five in the R&A and USGA sanctioned championship.

Satisfied with the outcome of the competition, Olusegun Alebiosu, the Chief Risk Officer of FirstBank, who represented the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, reiterated the Bank’s continuous support for the championship.

The competition was organized in full compliance with the Federal Government COVID-19 protocols.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Tari Taylaur: Who is Controlling your Mind in 2021?

Tolu Iykon’s “Really Random Stuff” Documents Her Experience Interviewing our Favourite Celebrities

Estelle Dogbo: Your Guide to Purchasing your First Artwork

Could COVID-19 Give Rise to Other Pandemics?
Advertisement
css.php