World Finance honors FBNHoldings with the Award for ‘Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria’ for 2020

Nigeria’s leading financial services group and holding company, FBN Holdings Plc, has won the 2020 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by the World Finance. World Finance is renowned for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, and the global economy.

FBN Holdings Plc is winning this award for the second consecutive year on the back of its strong corporate governance practices and outstanding leadership in the Nigerian financial services industry

Commenting on the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, UK Eke, MFR, its Group Managing Director said; “winning the award in quick succession is a demonstration of not only the strength of our corporate governance practices but also its resilience. As a holding company, we emphasize the highest standards in corporate governance across all operating entities in our quest to deliver value to our numerous stakeholders”

For the past thirteen years, World Finance has been celebrating corporate achievements in the areas of corporate governance, innovation, and market leadership in the financial services sector across all the regions of the World.

About FBN Holdings Plc

FBN Holdings Plc is the non-operating financial holding company of one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in Africa. A truly diversified financial services group that offers a broad range of products and services, including commercial banking, merchant banking, and asset management, and insurance to millions of customers.

FBNHoldings oversees business groups that collaborate to deliver innovative financial solutions. The bank and the non-bank subsidiaries of the holding company operating in Nigeria, as well as through overseas branches, subsidiaries, and representative offices across the world. The companies in the FBN Holdings group include; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a commercial bank with operations in 10 countries; the Merchant Banking and Asset Management business of FBN Holdings, which comprises FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Capital Limited, FBNQuest Trustees Limited, FBNQuest Capital Asset Management Limited, FBNQuest Funds Limited, and FBNQuest Securities Limited.

In the Insurance business line, the 20-year-old Insurance broking Company, FBN Insurance Brokers Limited is a subsidiary of the FBN Holdings Plc offering broking and advisory services to the Group’s captive businesses and other clients.

