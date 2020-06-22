Connect with us

Career

World Finance honors FBNHoldings with the Award for 'Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria' for 2020

Career Features Inspired

Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Career Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I've Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Career

Want to Elevate Your Business? Here is How

Career Features Inspired

Bisola Borha - The Planner Extraordinaire - Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

Wazobia Media partners with Lagos State Government in providing Remote Learning Services for Students in Nigeria

Career Features Inspired

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Tannes Tees is the T-shirt Branding Company You Need to Know

Career Features Inspired

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam - The Startup Doctor - is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

World Finance honors FBNHoldings with the Award for ‘Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria’ for 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s leading financial services group and holding company, FBN Holdings Plc, has won the 2020 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by the World Finance. World Finance is renowned for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, and the global economy.

FBN Holdings Plc is winning this award for the second consecutive year on the back of its strong corporate governance practices and outstanding leadership in the Nigerian financial services industry

Commenting on the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, UK Eke, MFR, its Group Managing Director said; “winning the award in quick succession is a demonstration of not only the strength of our corporate governance practices but also its resilience. As a holding company, we emphasize the highest standards in corporate governance across all operating entities in our quest to deliver value to our numerous stakeholders

For the past thirteen years, World Finance has been celebrating corporate achievements in the areas of corporate governance, innovation, and market leadership in the financial services sector across all the regions of the World.

 About FBN Holdings Plc

FBN Holdings Plc is the non-operating financial holding company of one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in Africa. A truly diversified financial services group that offers a broad range of products and services, including commercial banking, merchant banking, and asset management, and insurance to millions of customers.

FBNHoldings oversees business groups that collaborate to deliver innovative financial solutions. The bank and the non-bank subsidiaries of the holding company operating in Nigeria, as well as through overseas branches, subsidiaries, and representative offices across the world. The companies in the FBN Holdings group include; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a commercial bank with operations in 10 countries; the Merchant Banking and Asset Management business of FBN Holdings, which comprises FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Capital Limited, FBNQuest Trustees Limited, FBNQuest Capital Asset Management Limited, FBNQuest Funds Limited, and FBNQuest Securities Limited.

In the Insurance business line, the 20-year-old Insurance broking Company, FBN Insurance Brokers Limited is a subsidiary of the FBN Holdings Plc offering broking and advisory services to the Group’s captive businesses and other clients.

_____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

There Is So Much Noise, Chaos & Sadness in the World Right Now… Here Are 6 Ways You Can Lift Your Spirits

Celebrating Father’s Day 2020! These Dads Share Their Inspiring Reflections on Fatherhood During a Pandemic

Hey BellaNaijarians, We’re Taking A Week Off

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Advertisement
css.php