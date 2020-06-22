Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate one of Nigeria’s most promising entrepreneurs Jerry Mallo, a fabrication engineer and the CEO of Bennie Agro Ltd who is blazing the trail in the agricultural and manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

For any economy to grow, it must at least produce what is consumes, consume what is produces, and save, then invest from its current production; Jerry is contributing his quota to putting Nigeria on that path.

Bennie Agro Ltd is an agro and industrial machine design and fabrication company located in Jos, Plateau. The company fabricates machines that aid in farm processes and adding value to foods. What they do is to meet with farmers, hear their problems and develop designs that best solve these problems, simplifying their agricultural processes by mechanisation and automation.

Bennie Agro Ltd fabricates machines that are used all through the agricultural process – tractors, planters, weeding machines, harvesters, threshers. It has also developed machines that process rice, maize, cassava, millet, groundnut, oil seeds, among others.

The company currently has about 30 products in its portfolio and when the Covid-19 pandemic began, they rose to the challenge and developed products to meet Nigeria’s needs – a contactless hand-washing system that has been deployed to Aso Rock, a ventilator, and a sterilising machine made with health workers in mind.

Possibly one of Jerry’s biggest achievement is the manufacturing of a carbon fibre sports car which his company has called “Bennie Purrie“. Here’s the story

In 2018, Jerry’s Bennie Agro Ltd. won the “SME of the Year” category inaugural Nigerian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Awards.

We celebrate Jerry for contributing his quota to the development of the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Nigeria, and we’re totally rooting for him.