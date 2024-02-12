Ruggedman Talks About His Relationship With 9ice On The Latest Episode Of #WithChude

On the latest episode of #WithChude, Chude sits with rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephen, popularly known as Ruggedman. During the candid conversation, Ruggedman discusses the highs and lows of his industry success, and navigating through friendship betrayals and reputation loss. He shares untold stories about his relationship with 9ice and recounts the intense attack he faced from Naira Marley fans at a London restaurant.

See excerpts below:

Toni Payne calls and says, ‘Dude, get yourself a lawyer.’ I’m like, What did I do to you? Why do you want to sue me? She said no, not me. She sent me a cover of a magazine back then: ‘Ruggedman destroys 9ice’s marriage’.

The next morning, I sent someone to go buy the magazine for me, and they brought the magazine. If you see the speed at which I used to flip to the page, I now read, ‘It was alleged that, they said that, words on the street say…’ and I was waiting for where they said I did something. But there was nothing like that.

It was when the song came out, ‘Once Beaten Twice Shy’ in that song, he sang, “I saw my girl giving my friend nodding; she was showing him her tattoos; you didn’t have to treat me that way…”, something like that. So I sent someone to buy that song because they wrote that it was in that song that he said it. I played the song and was waiting to hear ‘Ruggedman did something’, but I didn’t hear anything. So I’m like, how did this link?

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview. You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

Watch:

