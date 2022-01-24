Connect with us

Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here's Proof!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We adore Iyabo Ojo and Priscillia‘s mother-daughter style.

We all know Iyabo Ojo is a fashion killer, but there’s something special that happens when she and her daughter join forces for a double slayage moment. Even when the vibes are chill, they’re slaying.

Iyabo’s hair and makeup gave the look a bit of edge, while Priscillia’s all-white ensemble and brown jacket complemented it perfectly!

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Tangerine Africa

