Beauty
Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here’s Proof!
We adore Iyabo Ojo and Priscillia‘s mother-daughter style.
We all know Iyabo Ojo is a fashion killer, but there’s something special that happens when she and her daughter join forces for a double slayage moment. Even when the vibes are chill, they’re slaying.
Iyabo’s hair and makeup gave the look a bit of edge, while Priscillia’s all-white ensemble and brown jacket complemented it perfectly!
Check on it!
