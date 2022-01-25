Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington celebrate Baby Z’s First Birthday with Tear-jerking Video & Note

Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington are showing so much love to their adorable son Zaiah, who just turned a year old.

Today, January 25, the couple proved just how fast time flies when they shared a tear-jerking video and happy birthday messages to Baby Z on social media. The video starts with Adesua seeing a positive line on her pregnancy test stick, then they celebrate the excitement with their friends, including Bisola Aiyeola, Captain Tunde Demuren, and Bimbo Ademoye, their family members, the delivery procedure, and finally, when they welcome their bundle of joy. Awww!

Adesua wrote;

A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care.

A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way.

It’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter.

Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees

Champ

My joyful baby

My funny baby

My pacesetter

After Jesus, You are the light of our lives

I am so grateful to God for you

Nations will rise and call you blessed

Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising

You will forever be the Head and not the tail

The Lord shield you, announce you, defend you and favour you

Anyone who blesses you is blessed

Anyone who curses you is cursed

I declare that you are a city set upon a hill, you glory will never be hidden

You are salt of the earth, you will never lose your flavour

You will always be a source of Joy in Jesus name. Amen

I love you more than I can possibly put into words.

My Sunshine. My baby. My darling.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAZA. You mean the world to us.

The proud papa also shared a post celebrating his baby boy, saying,

I already knew I was the luckiest, most blessed man alive when God gave me Susu… then He gave us Zaiah. My goodness. This amazing young man is everything we prayed for and so much more. My heart is overwhelmed every single day with love, joy, and gratitude. Happy 1st birthday to Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. Our perfect gift from God. As your name is, so shall your years be. Jehovah will always watch over you, and always give you the victory. You will be more knowledgeable than your teachers and more accomplished than your peers. You will achieve more than both of your parents combined, and fulfill your destiny in Jesus name. We separate you as a vessel for the Almighty; you will never lack any good thing. We receive the grace, wisdom and resources to bring you up in the way of the Lord. We will live to see your children, and you will live to see your children’s children, in Jesus name. We will love you for-eternity.

