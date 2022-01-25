Connect with us

It's a Double Celebration for Olakira as he Signs Deal with Maserati & Gets a New Whip 

Tems, Burna Boy, Abasi Ene-Obong named in Avance Media's 100 Most Influential Young Africans List for 2021

Adekunle Gold's “Catch Me If You Can" Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

Falana freestyles & breaks down the lyrics of her single "Sweet Adetola" on Accelerate TV

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

Let Tribe Music take you beyond the spiritual with their solemn rendition of "Were" on "Glitch Gospel"

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

Korty Eo Had a Pretty Interesting Chat with Victony in Her New Vlog | Check it Out

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - Fire Fire

It’s a Double Celebration for Olakira as he Signs Deal with Maserati & Gets a New Whip 

Olakira has made history.

The fast-rising music star has landed an endorsement deal with Maserati. His popular song “Hop in My Maserati,” with millions of views on YouTube, earned him the new feat and a brand new Maserati car.

In a video posted on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer couldn’t hide his excitement at the sweet surprise. “If 36 million views seemed surreal, a real # Maserati collaboration seemed unreal for @IamOlakira,” Maserati Middle East captioned the post.

While the terms of the new partnership were never revealed in full at the time of its announcement, Maserati and Olakira have now formally unveiled a brand new campaign with the hashtag #OlakiraXmaserati.

Congratulations, Olakira!

