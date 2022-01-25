It’s a Double Celebration for Olakira as he Signs Deal with Maserati & Gets a New Whip 

Olakira has made history.

The fast-rising music star has landed an endorsement deal with Maserati. His popular song “Hop in My Maserati,” with millions of views on YouTube, earned him the new feat and a brand new Maserati car.

In a video posted on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer couldn’t hide his excitement at the sweet surprise. “If 36 million views seemed surreal, a real # Maserati collaboration seemed unreal for @IamOlakira,” Maserati Middle East captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maserati Middle East (@maseratimiddleeast)

While the terms of the new partnership were never revealed in full at the time of its announcement, Maserati and Olakira have now formally unveiled a brand new campaign with the hashtag #OlakiraXmaserati.

Congratulations, Olakira!