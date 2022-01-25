Music
It’s a Double Celebration for Olakira as he Signs Deal with Maserati & Gets a New Whip
Olakira has made history.
The fast-rising music star has landed an endorsement deal with Maserati. His popular song “Hop in My Maserati,” with millions of views on YouTube, earned him the new feat and a brand new Maserati car.
In a video posted on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer couldn’t hide his excitement at the sweet surprise. “If 36 million views seemed surreal, a real # Maserati collaboration seemed unreal for @IamOlakira,” Maserati Middle East captioned the post.
While the terms of the new partnership were never revealed in full at the time of its announcement, Maserati and Olakira have now formally unveiled a brand new campaign with the hashtag #OlakiraXmaserati.
Congratulations, Olakira!