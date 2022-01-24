Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

As you create your goals, there are going to be a lot of anticipated obstacles that you will have to overcome, and hurdles you’ll also have to deal with in order to be successful. The first thing you need to overcome these obstacles is a shift in mindset. The way you see problems and challenges can also be a problem or blessing. You will find that there are some times when you just hit a brick wall and you may want to give up, it is your mindset and approach to challenges that keep you going.

The hardest obstacle that you will ever have to deal with is your own negativity. Negative feelings and thoughts discourage and disempower you. They also make you feel like you are completely worthless at times.

You need to learn how to let go of negative feelings and replace them with positive feelings. Whatever a man thinks and believes about himself is what he becomes. Positive thoughts, beliefs and feelings about yourself will determine your success or failure, happiness or sadness. To overcome any kind of negative thoughts, beliefs and feelings, you have to master your environment and mind.

The key to success is being able to identify your physical, psychological, emotional or relational obstacles, while working on your own behaviours, capabilities, abilities, skills, beliefs, values, identity and goals – all at the same time.

We cannot talk about success without talking about our lifestyle.

Do you exercise regularly?

Do you eat right?

Do you sleep well?

Do you meditate?

Do you practice self-care?

How often do you get massage therapy?

Do you have a life coach and therapist, to help you deal with your anxiety and negativity?

Are you easily discouraged?

Do you procrastinate?

Do you quit at the last minute?

Are you fearful?

Do you lack motivation and self-drive?

Are you afraid to fail or even succeed?

Are you commitment-phobic?

Are you afraid to put in all the hard work required to succeed?

Do you cave under pressure and stress?

Do you know your stressors and how to overcome them?

Do you feel worthless and undeserving?

Do you know your success and failure models? That is, do you know why you fail and what you do to succeed?

Do you know that everyone has a success and a failure model?

Instead of giving up, abandoning your vision and quitting, you need to take your time and think about ways that you can work through all these barriers. During my one-on-one coaching sessions, I hand-hold my clients and walk them through the process of overcoming all these identified barriers and more. This doesn’t mean you cannot overcome your barriers yourself. Here are a few things you can do: