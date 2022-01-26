Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for Tyler Perry's "A Madea Homecoming"

BN TV

Catch the Latest Episode of "Akah Bants" on BN TV

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Zeelicious' Power-Packed Smoothie Recipe

BN TV

Kikifoodies' Favorite Bread Recipe Is So Simple | WATCH

BN TV

BBC Africa Eye investigates Kenya’s disturbing rise in cases of gender-based violence | Watch this documetary

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold's “Catch Me If You Can" Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

BN TV Music

Falana freestyles & breaks down the lyrics of her single "Sweet Adetola" on Accelerate TV

BN TV Scoop

#WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

BN TV Music

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

BN TV

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tyler Perry announced that the eccentric grandma, Madea would make a comeback in a Netflix film titled “A Madea Homecoming.” Well, the official trailer is finally here.

“Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her Great-Grandson’s graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming,” Netflix describes the movie set to premiere on the 25th of February.

Watch the official trailer for “A Madea Homecoming” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Esther Okunlola: “Happiness Ever After” is Taking Us On a Journey in Search of Happiness

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job
css.php