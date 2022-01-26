Netflix Drops Official Trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming”

Tyler Perry announced that the eccentric grandma, Madea would make a comeback in a Netflix film titled “A Madea Homecoming.” Well, the official trailer is finally here.

“Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her Great-Grandson’s graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming,” Netflix describes the movie set to premiere on the 25th of February.

Watch the official trailer for “A Madea Homecoming” below: