BN TV
Kikifoodies’ Thirst-Trapping Beef Stir Fry Sauce Recipe
Food blogger Kikifoodies has shared another vlog on YouTube and this one is a thirst-trapping beef stir fry sauce recipe for your next meal inspiration.
Ingredients
Beef sauce:
350g beef
½ teaspoon each of
Pepper
Onion powder
Garlic powder
1 green bell pepper
Red bell pepper
Yellow pepper
2 scotch bonnet
1 carrot
2 tablespoons of oil for frying beef
¼ onion onion
4 garlic cloves(minced)
Thumb sized ginger (minced)
Sauce:
4 cups all-purpose soy sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese wine •
1 tablespoons cornstarch / cornflour
1 tbsp sweet chili sauce (substitute with sugar)
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Watch the video below: