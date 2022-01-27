Connect with us

BN TV

Kikifoodies' Thirst-Trapping Beef Stir Fry Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Pamela Helps Kim With Her Boyfriend Palava in Episode 3 of “Third Avenue”

BN TV

You Should Try This Cheap & Healthy Vegetable Stew Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Pamilerin Adegoke, Anee Icha join Bisola Aiyeola to Discuss Adulting in Episode 2 of "NdaniRealTalk” Season 5

BN TV

Kiddwaya & Cuppy Bare It All in Honest Conversation

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for Tyler Perry's "A Madea Homecoming"

BN TV

Catch the Latest Episode of "Akah Bants" on BN TV

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Zeelicious' Power-Packed Smoothie Recipe

BN TV

Kikifoodies' Favorite Bread Recipe Is So Simple | WATCH

BN TV

BBC Africa Eye investigates Kenya’s disturbing rise in cases of gender-based violence | Watch this documetary

BN TV

Kikifoodies’ Thirst-Trapping Beef Stir Fry Sauce Recipe

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Food blogger Kikifoodies has shared another vlog on YouTube and this one is a thirst-trapping beef stir fry sauce recipe for your next meal inspiration.

Ingredients

Beef sauce:

350g beef
½ teaspoon each of
Pepper
Onion powder
Garlic powder

1 green bell pepper
Red bell pepper
Yellow pepper
2 scotch bonnet
1 carrot
2 tablespoons of oil for frying beef
¼ onion onion
4 garlic cloves(minced)
Thumb sized ginger (minced)

Sauce:

4 cups all-purpose soy sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese wine •
1 tablespoons cornstarch / cornflour
1 tbsp sweet chili sauce (substitute with sugar)
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php