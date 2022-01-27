Kikifoodies’ Thirst-Trapping Beef Stir Fry Sauce Recipe

Food blogger Kikifoodies has shared another vlog on YouTube and this one is a thirst-trapping beef stir fry sauce recipe for your next meal inspiration.

Ingredients

Beef sauce:

350g beef

½ teaspoon each of

Pepper

Onion powder

Garlic powder

1 green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

Yellow pepper

2 scotch bonnet

1 carrot

2 tablespoons of oil for frying beef

¼ onion onion

4 garlic cloves(minced)

Thumb sized ginger (minced)

Sauce:

4 cups all-purpose soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese wine •

1 tablespoons cornstarch / cornflour

1 tbsp sweet chili sauce (substitute with sugar)

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

Watch the video below: