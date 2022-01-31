Connect with us

Music

Chiké Performs New Single "Nwoke Oma" Live at Madestics

Music

New Video: Sarkodie feat. Oxlade - Non Living Thing

Movies & TV Music Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Get the Scoop on Every Trending Story You Missed This Week

Music

New Music: Kolaboy & Jeriq - Brother Man

Music

New Music: Chiké - Nwoke Oma

Music

New Music: Reminisce - Alaye Toh Se Gogo (ATSG)

Music

New Video: Mayorkun feat. Victony - Holy Father

Music

Lyric Video: 2Baba - Smile

Music

New Video: Ayra Starr feat. CKay - Beggie Beggie

Music Promotions

Rocking Africa Together: Triller & Boomplay are partnering to Showcase Africa to the World

Music

Chiké Performs New Single “Nwoke Oma” Live at Madestics

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Chiké stuns with an emotive rendition of “The Brother’s Keeper” lead single “Nwoke Oma“.

CREDITS:

Lead Vocals – Osebuka Chike-Ezekpeazu
Background Vocals – Favour Koroma, Akinrinmade Abosede Tope, Godscovenant Emeke
Keyboard – Justice Adigho
Drums- Uchenna Emmanuel
Lead Guitar – Orji Faithful
Bass Guitar – Ikusika Abimbola
Percussion, Talking Drum – Oluwashina Joseph
Mixing, Mastering – Dennis Hope Yasso
Location – Madestics Studio
Project Manager – Oghenevwogaga Sakpaide
Assistant Project Manager – Oladipo Enoch Oluwatobiloba
Production Company – Pinkline Films
Chike’s Wardrobe – Emmy Kasbit
Band Stylist – Isabella Abidoye
Video Editor – Ella Raaye
Production Manager – Ebube Ezeanyika
Director of Photography – Ayomide Saliu
Producer – Olayinka Ifedola
Video Director – Director Pink

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php