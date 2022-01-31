Music
Chiké Performs New Single “Nwoke Oma” Live at Madestics
Chiké stuns with an emotive rendition of “The Brother’s Keeper” lead single “Nwoke Oma“.
CREDITS:
Lead Vocals – Osebuka Chike-Ezekpeazu
Background Vocals – Favour Koroma, Akinrinmade Abosede Tope, Godscovenant Emeke
Keyboard – Justice Adigho
Drums- Uchenna Emmanuel
Lead Guitar – Orji Faithful
Bass Guitar – Ikusika Abimbola
Percussion, Talking Drum – Oluwashina Joseph
Mixing, Mastering – Dennis Hope Yasso
Location – Madestics Studio
Project Manager – Oghenevwogaga Sakpaide
Assistant Project Manager – Oladipo Enoch Oluwatobiloba
Production Company – Pinkline Films
Chike’s Wardrobe – Emmy Kasbit
Band Stylist – Isabella Abidoye
Video Editor – Ella Raaye
Production Manager – Ebube Ezeanyika
Director of Photography – Ayomide Saliu
Producer – Olayinka Ifedola
Video Director – Director Pink
Watch the video below: