Malta Guinness brings a Taste of Goodness at the Ibom Festival

Ciroc unveils Ozinna in plush Summer Brunch Party

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

"Music is One of the Greatest Tools to Communicate Ideas" - Made Kuti on Global Citizen Live & His Journey So Far

It's Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer's event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota'

South African Tourism promotes Unity and Social Cohesion through Arts & Culture

MBGN 2021: Meet 'Miss Lush Hair' Oluwadamilola Bolarinde + All the Show-stopping Hair Looks You missed

NBC is fostering Access & Inclusivity in Sports | This partnership with the Lagos Yacht Club is Proof

Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun pushes for more Leadership Training for Female Accountants

49 mins ago

Premium malt drink, Malta Guinness was the official malt drink partner at the Taste of Ibom festival, a one-day food festival in the heart of Akwa Ibom, where guests were treated to fine delicacies, culture, and a holistic nourishing experience. Taste of Ibom was designed to celebrate the colors and richness of the state.

The festival, fully backed by Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Culture and Tourism held in Tropicana Mall, Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo with multitudes of food, fun, and culture lovers trooping in to enjoy a good time while refreshed by ice-cold Malta Guinness.

The Taste of Ibom festival had several memorable highlights, but the event reached its climax when Malta Guinness stole the show with the Malta Guinness Mocktail competition, an opportunity for guests to activate their inner mixologists and come up with their own Malta Guinness Mocktails. They were rewarded with mouthwatering gift items, with the winner of the Malta Mocktail Challenge going home with a one-month supply of Malta Guinness.

The Taste of Ibom festival aligns perfectly with Malta Guinness’s brand purpose of enabling holistic wellbeing and wholesome nourishment. The brand sees platforms like Taste of Ibom as opportunities to give consumers a true taste of goodness while strengthening the can-do spirit embedded in the DNA of every Nigerian.

See exciting pictures from the event and for more details about the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness around you, kindly follow MaltaGuinnessNG on Instagram and on Facebook.

 

 

 

