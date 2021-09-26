Ciroc unveils Ozinna in plush Summer Brunch Party

Connect with us

Over the weekend, Cîroc hosted a newly unveiled member of the Cîroc circle, Ozinna Anumudu, to a summer brunch soiree at Zaza club, a highly exclusive lounge right in the heart of Lagos Island.

The Cîroc Summer Brunch saw Ozinna and friends all glammed up in uber-stylish fashion, to enjoy a cozy evening of music, hearty conversations, and Summer inspired Cîroc cocktails. The exquisite brunch featured a lovely Glam Bar, summer-themed photo installations, and carefully curated gourmet meals to match. It was an ideal Cîroc moment that provided an opportunity for friends of Ozinna to reconnect, celebrate the woman of the day, and enjoy a true taste of the Cîroc life.

Over the last decade, Ozinna has built a formidable brand with a voracious loyal fashion following and a big voice in the culture.  As a member of the Cîroc circle, Ozinna will capture and curate scenes of everyday celebration with Cîroc at the centerpiece. Cîroc’s partnership with Ozinna unites two brands with a modern and playful approach to individual style and luxury.

See more photos from the intimate Cîroc summer brunch with Ozinna.

To keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow Cirocngr on Twitter, Facebook and look out for the #CirocYourWorld on social media. You can also join the conversation with #CirocSummerHouse on social media.

