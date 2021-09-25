BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this fourth week in September.

“The Crown”, Kate Winslet, Tobias Menzies were Winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Sony Pictures Television for New Writers Initiative “Àlọ́”

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub’s September 2021 Issue

“My Mission for #BBNaijaShineYaEye Was to Get to the Finals & Find Love” – Yousef | #BNxBBNaija6

