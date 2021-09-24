BN TV
“My Mission for #BBNaijaShineYaEye Was to Get to the Finals & Find Love” – Yousef | #BNxBBNaija6
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Yousef, in this interview with Chuey Chu, talks about his mission going into the show this year, how he knew when it was time for prayers (he’s a practising Muslim) and the women that caught his attention in the house.
He learned a lot in the house and the tasks helped him discover his love for acting, something he’s very passionate about pursuing professionally.
Watch his interview below: