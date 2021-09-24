Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija6: What Saskay had to say about her 'supposed' triangle in Biggie's house

4 hours ago

“Saskay is art. Saskay is everything you envision art to be. Saskay is the embodiment of Africa and Black culture,” that’s how Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Saskay describes herself as in this with Chuey Chu.

She’s tired of questions about a “supposed” triangle with herself, Cross and Jaypaul and she wants people to focus on her.

She tells Chuey that she’s trying to build an empire, consisting of music dance and (visual) art, and promote individuals in these spaces. In the short term, she wants to develop herself so that she can achieve her goal of developing and promoting others.

The house taught her to be real with her emotions as well as live with people, she says.

Watch her interview with BellaNaija below:

