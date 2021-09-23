Taymesan is Launching a New Visual/Audio Podcast Soon – “Tea with Tay”

Media presenter, actor and MC, Temisan Emmanuel, widely known as Taymesan is set to launch his long-coming visual/audio podcast titled “Tea With Tay” on your favourite streaming platforms soon.

Taymesan is well known for his consistent pep talks on social media, but now, he’s taking it a step further with a podcast and we can’t wait to hear all the tea he’s about to spill.

Taymesan shared the amazing news on Instagram with a teaser video and captioned it:

Good Morning Instagrammars! I have been working on my audio/visual podcast for a minute now. I’m excited to announce that “Tea with Tay” is coming to your favourite streaming platforms. Please follow @teawithtaypod and share this good news with all the tea lovers. 😁 Thank you for constantly supporting and believing in me. Let’s go! #teawithtaypod

Watch the teaser below: