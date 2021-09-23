Connect with us

BN TV

Taymesan is Launching a New Visual/Audio Podcast Soon - “Tea with Tay”

BN TV

Episode 10 of "Bank On It" Season 2 is your BTS Pass to Ms Banks' "Go Low" Music Video

BN TV

Abimbola Craig has Questions Concerning the Reactions to Jeannie Mai's Pregnancy Announcement

BN TV

Episode 4 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” is all about the 'Ladies Who Lie'

BN TV

Ultimate Veto Power Game + Ships - Catch This Episode of Our #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Weekly Recap

BN TV Scoop

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Has Her First Scan of Baby Jenkins in New Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Looking for a Quick Yet Tasty Meal? Try Kiki Foodies' Garlic Butter Chicken & Potato Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Real Housewives of Lagos" is Coming to Your Screens Next Year!

BN TV

See How Jackie Aina Prepped for Met Gala 2021

BN TV

"Blood & Water" Stars React to Tweets from Season One

BN TV

Taymesan is Launching a New Visual/Audio Podcast Soon – “Tea with Tay”

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Media presenter, actor and MC, Temisan Emmanuel, widely known as Taymesan is set to launch his long-coming visual/audio podcast titled “Tea With Tay” on your favourite streaming platforms soon.

Taymesan is well known for his consistent pep talks on social media, but now, he’s taking it a step further with a podcast and we can’t wait to hear all the tea he’s about to spill.

Taymesan shared the amazing news on Instagram with a teaser video and captioned it:

Good Morning Instagrammars! I have been working on my audio/visual podcast for a minute now.

I’m excited to announce that “Tea with Tay” is coming to your favourite streaming platforms. Please follow @teawithtaypod and share this good news with all the tea lovers. 😁

Thank you for constantly supporting and believing in me. Let’s go! #teawithtaypod

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!
css.php