“I don’t regret going on the BBNaija show” – Ozo says in Episode 7 of “Mercy’s Menu” Season 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On the latest episode of “Mercy’s Menu” Season 2, Mercy Johnson Okojie welcomes the BBNaija Lockdown star, Ozo as they prepared Curry Masala Pasta.

While whipping up the delicious meal, Ozo spoke on family, his relationship status, football and his plans for the future which includes charity and having a management team.

He further expressed how grateful he was for the BBNaija platform. “I am 100% grateful… If I didn’t go for BBNaija, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Watch here:

