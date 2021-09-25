Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo's Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Music Scoop

Meet Yin the DJ Attempting to Beat the World Record for the Longest DJ Set

Living Music Scoop

An Exclusive Tour of Burna Boy's Luxurious Lagos Mansion, Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Scoop

Kylie Jenner Dishes on Current Pregnancy Cravings, Motherhood & KUWTK in “Vogue’s 73 Questions with…”

Features Scoop

Here's How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children's Dreams to Life!

BN TV Scoop

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Has Her First Scan of Baby Jenkins in New Vlog | Watch

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub's September 2021 Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tope Oshin's “Here Love Lies” Earns ReFrame Stamp for Gender-Balanced Hiring at Sundance

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Let's Give You a Glimpse of the Magic Happening Behind-the-Scenes of "Aki & PawPaw" the Remake

Movies & TV Scoop

Liquorose's Double Date, Saskay & Yousef's Eviction + all the Scoop from Week 8 in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Scoop

Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo’s Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Popular comedian Emmanuel Iwueke also known as Craze Clown and his bae Jojo have officially tied the knot.

After their graduation from Kharkiv National University, engagement in 2019, welcoming a baby girl, they proceeded to have their big day.

Following the Igbo culture, Craze Clown, and his friends were all dressed in Isi Agu attire. The colours, the laughs and love, filled the entire atmosphere and we absolutely caught the vibe. With their Igbo-Edo traditional wedding, the newlywed couple gave us many reasons to be excited today, and we loved every minute of it.

From the first look to the special moments throughout the reception, every bit of their day was unique.

Catch all the thrills from #EMJO2021 traditional wedding with the videos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?
css.php