Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo’s Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Popular comedian Emmanuel Iwueke also known as Craze Clown and his bae Jojo have officially tied the knot.

After their graduation from Kharkiv National University, engagement in 2019, welcoming a baby girl, they proceeded to have their big day.

Following the Igbo culture, Craze Clown, and his friends were all dressed in Isi Agu attire. The colours, the laughs and love, filled the entire atmosphere and we absolutely caught the vibe. With their Igbo-Edo traditional wedding, the newlywed couple gave us many reasons to be excited today, and we loved every minute of it.

From the first look to the special moments throughout the reception, every bit of their day was unique.

Catch all the thrills from #EMJO2021 traditional wedding with the videos below.