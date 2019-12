Instagram comedian, Emmanuel Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown, is engaged.

He shared a photo of his fiancée with her engagement ring with the caption ”She said Yes”.

His fiancée also shared a video of her ring. She wrote, “I am marrying my best friend”.

View this post on Instagram I’m marrying my best friend 💃🏽😍❤️ 💍💎 A post shared by Jojo Wigs (@jojowigs) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

Congrats to the couple 🥂!