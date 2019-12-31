Tacha Ends Management Deal with TeeBillz’ Billz Vizion

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide, has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz‘s Billz Vizion.

Recall that right after Tacha’s disqualification from the BBNaija show, Teebillz offered to make her the “biggest brand out of Africa,” saying “Tacha is the Kim K of Africa”.

She announced this in a statement shared on Instagram page.

Read the statement below.

Teebillz also announced the discontinuation of his management deal with Tacha and shared a statement on Instagram.

Read his statement below.