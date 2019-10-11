BBNaija’s Tacha announces TeeBillz as New Manager

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Tacha has announced entertainment executive and artist manage TeeBillz as her manager.

TeeBillz, right after Tacha’s disqualification from the show, offered to make her the “biggest brand out of Africa,” saying “Tacha is the Kim K of Africa”.

Earlier on, Tacha deleted all posts on her Instagram account. Hours later, she shared a logo of TeeBillz’s management company “Billz Vizion” and revealed she’s now being managed by him.

Welcoming Tacha, Teebillz wrote, “Vision I swear not just a picture of what could be; it is an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more!!! Welcome @symply_tacha 🔱💛🔱 #BillzVision”.

 

 

