Kiki Mordi speaks on the Impact of #SexForGrades Documentary | WATCH

Journalist Kiki Mordi speaks with BBC News Pidgin and BBC Africa on her experience covering the undercover BBC Africa Eye documentary #SexForGrades.

Mordi reveals she is happy to have touched so many lives in Nigeria, Ghana and the world in general.

The fact that she was harassed in school which led to her dropping out, inspired the journalist to carry out the “risky” documentary. She assured that security wise, she is covered, and debunks reports of death threats from anyone.

Watch the video below:

Sex For Grades: In Conversation with Kiki Mordi

"This was the hardest thing I've ever done."Kiki Mordi tells our Women's Affairs journalist, Azeezat Olaoluwa, what it was like working on Africa Eye's groundbreaking 'Sex for Grades' documentary.

Posted by BBC News Africa on Thursday, 10 October 2019

