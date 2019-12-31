Wale Jana says he Signed “the Wrong Brand Ambassador”... Takes a Swipe at Cee-C

Connect with us

Wale Jana has shared a list of the mistakes he made in 2019 including signing the “wrong brand ambassador”.

He took a swipe at Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C, over her recent interview with YNaija, where she cleared the air about her ambassadorial deal with Sapphire Groups.

According to Wale Jana,

the truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg.

Read the full post.

You have to listen to me this morning because if you get it, you won’t make the mistakes I made. Today I am sharing on the mistakes of 2019

1. Getting short term investors; from 2016 till 2018, we were not really producing much all we did was sell but the moment we started branching out to lots of locations and producing more products we needed more time. Get investors who can give you at least 1 to 3 years. You will be happier.

2. Getting the wrong investment banker; there are lots of phony people out there who will collect money from you and tell you they can raise money for you. If they can’t show you at least 3 people they have raised money for don’t do business with them.

3. Signing the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive.

We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one year old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect Tonto Dikeh she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and BamBam and Regina Daniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level.

4. Delegate, Delegate, Delegate; I suddenly realized that I was running like 5 or more different companies; Sapphire Scents, Sapphire Time, Oju by Sapphire, Sapphire Jewels, Sapphire Apparel etc and it dawned me that I couldn’t cope any more. In 2020 I am hiring 4 managers and a CEO while I focus on making perfumes and promoting the brand.

Mistakes could be painful but that pain sets you straight, you will be smarter next time. Now I know what I wouldn’t do in 2020 and you should learn from this as well. Tag someone who should read this, please share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed.

