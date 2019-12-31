Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show "Ike Everyday" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Diane Russet Wants You to Get to Know Her Better on Her New Vlog | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Olabisi Akinbinu’s Short Film "Last" on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Tallulah Doherty has Some Advice for Timeline Shamers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Our December #BNMovieFeature is Dedicated to Classic English Movies! WATCH Tunde Kelani’s “The Campus Queen”

Movies & TV Scoop

Celebrities Turn Up for Olakunle Churchill's Birthday

BN TV Movies & TV

Introducing “Fractured,” Ndani TV’s New Short Film Starring Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara & Toyin Alausa | WATCH

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Sweet Spot

Our Favorite Celebrities are Giving us Amazing Holiday Vibes with These Cute Christmas Snaps

Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show “Ike Everyday” | Watch the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ike Onyema is ending 2019 in a big way. It turns out the Big Brother Naija reality TV star is about to start his own reality TV show, titled “Ike Everyday,” and it will basically be about his daily activities.

Ike shared the trailer of his new reality TV show on his Instagram, revealing that it will be officially launched in January.

He wrote:

A Lifestyle reality show, on Ex bbnaija housemate Ikechukwu Onyema. 2019 has been an interesting year, a truly life transforming one. As the world prepares to step into a new year, a new decade, it comes without saying there would be new and even more interesting things to come. Consequently, I present to you, the teaser to my forth coming lifestyle reality show. #ikegang #bbnaija #ikeego #IkeEveryday #ikegang #BBNaija… Produced and directed by @otunjama3.

Episodes will launch on a soon to be announced date in January.

Stay tuned … Enjoy!

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

We Couldn’t Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here’s a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift… Investments!

2020 is Finally Right Around the Corner… Join Us As We Recount Nigeria’s Achievements in the Last Decade

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Advertisement
css.php