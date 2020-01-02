Google Honors Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on her 57th Posthumous Birthday

On what would have been her 57th birthday, Google is celebrating the life of Nigerian filmmaker Amaka Igwe with a doodle.

The doodle, which was illustrated by Nigerian-American artist Data Oruwari, celebrates the award winning writer, director, and producer Amaka Igwe on her 57th posthumous birthday.

Amaka Igwe helped transform the Nigerian film industry and built a media empire from the ground up, with her works in movies like “Rattlesnake” (1995), “Violated” (1995) and “A Barber’s Wisdom” (2001 for Mnet), which helped set a higher production standard for Nollywood at the time. She wrote and directed the phenomenally successful “Fuji House of Commotion” (2001-2012), which gave her dominance of the national television series industry.

Uzoamaka Audrey Igwe was born on this day in 1963 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.