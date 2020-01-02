Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

Toke Makinwa is starting the year with loads of positive energy, and she wants us to do the same.

In the first episode of “Toke Moments” for year 2020, Toke shares some lessons she learned in 2019, and she advises that we surround ourselves with people who give us positive energy.

She also sends a special message to online trolls, asking them to tread carefully in 2020 because it’s a “high voltage” year.

She wrote:

Its the 1st of the first month of the year and I am serving energy. Happy new year to all the Toke Moments Lovers out there, hires hoping your year is as beautiful and impactful as you desire. Thank you all for rocking with me, I honestly cannot thank you all enough. Please subscribe to my youtube channel and lets have so much more fun in 2020. The vision is simple, you don’t like something , stop making excuses, quit it and turn up High voltage to the things that feed your soul. I love you all, TM.

Watch the video below: