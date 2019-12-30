Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Tallulah Doherty has Some Advice for Timeline Shamers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

BN TV

To Those Feeling Lonely or Heartbroken this Special Season - Here’s the Toke Makinwa-Approved Way of Getting Out of the Funk | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian "B-Dot" Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Introducing “Fractured,” Ndani TV’s New Short Film Starring Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara & Toyin Alausa | WATCH

BN TV

Patricia Bright is Sharing Her Unexpected Labor Experience + Introducing Us to her Baby | WATCH

BN TV

We've Got 2 Amazing Christmas Recipes from Sisi Yemmie — "The Savory Minced Beef Sauce" & "How to Roast a Whole Chicken" | Watch

BN TV Music

Orezi Switches Things Up in Episode 8 of Nancy Isime's “The Nancy Isime Show” | Watch

BN TV

BN TV: Learn How to Transform Your Bedroom with this DIY Tutorial by Patricia Bright

BN TV

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

BN TV

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Kylie Jenner and Stormi got into the Christmas spirit last week by filming an adorable video where they baked Christmas cookies for Santa while wearing matching pyjamas.

The six-minute video shows Kylie teaching 1-year-old Stormi how to bake and decorate cookies, while Stormi pours the sugar, sprinkles the flour, spills the vanilla, wipes up the vanilla, eats some candies that turn her mouth green, and cuts out and decorates a snowflake cookie all by herself.

There’s also a very brief appearance from Kris Jenner.

Watch the cute video below.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift… Investments!

2020 is Finally Right Around the Corner… Join Us As We Recount Nigeria’s Achievements in the Last Decade

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

#BN2019Epilogues: For Sholz, 2019 was a Year of Favours & an Expanded Network

Advertisement
css.php