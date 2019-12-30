This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

Kylie Jenner and Stormi got into the Christmas spirit last week by filming an adorable video where they baked Christmas cookies for Santa while wearing matching pyjamas.

The six-minute video shows Kylie teaching 1-year-old Stormi how to bake and decorate cookies, while Stormi pours the sugar, sprinkles the flour, spills the vanilla, wipes up the vanilla, eats some candies that turn her mouth green, and cuts out and decorates a snowflake cookie all by herself.

There’s also a very brief appearance from Kris Jenner.

Watch the cute video below.