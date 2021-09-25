Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: All The Stories You Should Catch Up on this Weekend

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo's Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Weddings

Modern Meets Traditional With This Exquisite Irawo Collection by Toju Foyeh 

Relationships Weddings

Lydia & Lamine First Met at Abidjan Airport, Then Reconnected in Abuja! #MeetTheDaffes Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Doctors In Love! See Chine & Nnaemeka's White & Traditional Wedding

Weddings

They Met Through Her Mum! Ezinne & Emeka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch All The Exciting Stories This Week

Weddings

It's #KayJay4Eva! See Kachi & Ojay's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 391

Weddings

See Highlights from Music Producer Sess & Feyi's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It is yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it.  Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy.  If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!

Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing weddings and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Let’s get started with all the proposals and pre-wedding shoots this week.

Nnamdi Met Chetanne at a Wedding & Now It’s Time for #ThebigdealWedding21

 

Mmeyene & Emmanuel’s Love Story Started During the Lockdown!

 

Here’s Your Sign to Join Church Drama Club Just to Meet Bae #TheJaSiWedding

Started from Instagram’s Explore Page, Now It’s Irene & Mathias’ #BNBling Moment

 

It Started at an Office Training for Ayomide & Babatunde

 

Now to the weddings…

 

She Found Him through a Wedding Hashtag! Now it’s #CCForever

 

Chidera & Chibueze’s Traditional Wedding will Have You Saying “Igbo Kwenu”!

 

Tolu & Raymond’s Love Story & Wedding is the Right Start to Your Day

 

Feel All The Love at Ugochi & Afam’s Wedding Video

 

Everything wedding inspiration.

 

You Can’t Go Wrong on Your Big Day With This Bridal Inspo

 

 

#BBNaija’s Maria is Serving Us That Modern Igbo Bridal Look

 

Make Your Wedding Morning More Alluring with Lessandras Beauty’s Robe Collection

 

 

This Edo Beauty Look Speaks Elegance & Style

 

Yoruba Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look

 

We Found the Perfect Floral Headpiece for Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids

 

Here’s a Beauty Look for Our Northern Brides Today

 

It has been 365 Days of Doing Life Together for Vivien & Banji

 

