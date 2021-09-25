Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: All The Stories You Should Catch Up on this Weekend
It is yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it. Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy. If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!
Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing weddings and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!
Let’s get started with all the proposals and pre-wedding shoots this week.
Nnamdi Met Chetanne at a Wedding & Now It’s Time for #ThebigdealWedding21
Mmeyene & Emmanuel’s Love Story Started During the Lockdown!
Started from Instagram’s Explore Page, Now It’s Irene & Mathias’ #BNBling Moment
It Started at an Office Training for Ayomide & Babatunde
Now to the weddings…
She Found Him through a Wedding Hashtag! Now it’s #CCForever
Chidera & Chibueze’s Traditional Wedding will Have You Saying “Igbo Kwenu”!
Tolu & Raymond’s Love Story & Wedding is the Right Start to Your Day
Feel All The Love at Ugochi & Afam’s Wedding Video
Everything wedding inspiration.
You Can’t Go Wrong on Your Big Day With This Bridal Inspo
#BBNaija’s Maria is Serving Us That Modern Igbo Bridal Look
Make Your Wedding Morning More Alluring with Lessandras Beauty’s Robe Collection
This Edo Beauty Look Speaks Elegance & Style
Yoruba Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look
We Found the Perfect Floral Headpiece for Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids
Here’s a Beauty Look for Our Northern Brides Today
It has been 365 Days of Doing Life Together for Vivien & Banji