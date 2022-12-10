With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s Your Starter Pack to an Amazing Weekend!

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Every week, we always look forward to the weekend and it is here again! We’ve had an amazing time at the BellaNaija Weddings Zone and we have made a promise not to keep all the goodness to ourselves.

So, without further ado, we’ve got the right starter pack for your weekend.  From sweet love stories to unique wedding features, perfect inspirations and eye-catching videos be ready to have a thrilling weekend! Don’t waste any time and get clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

A Compliment on Instagram Led to Anita & Edward’s Sweet Love

 

A Pepper Soup Date Set The #EandEinlove22 Love in Motion!

Deborah & Sam’s Pre-wedding Shoot is a Smooth Blend of Love and Nature – Feel The Magic!

This Alluring Glam on Osas Ighodaro is Our Modern Trad Look Inspo For Today!

Bring Chic Glam to Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This is the Peach Perfect Beauty Look for Your Ultimate Trad Slay!

This Emotional Video of Rita Dominic & Her Bridesmaids Will Have You in Your Feelings

Feel the Heat of Love with This Couple’s Steamy Photoshoot Session

These Lovebirds’ Sweet Moment in the Rain is Everything!

Porsha & Simon Guobadia’s White Wedding Speaks Luxury! Enjoy Their Video

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
www.bellanaijaweddings.com

