Romade & Prodige Met at School Tutorials and are Now on to Happy Ever After!

Their love began when Prodige helped Romade solve a problem at tutorials. After this, they exchanged contacts and had an exciting night-long conversation. This set the pace for their sweet love; now, they are on the path of “happy ever after.” Their pre-wedding photos are the perfect dose of love that we need today. It’s how their chemistry and joy radiate their photos for us. We totally can’t hold our excitement for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below



How we met

By the bride, Romade:

So according to Prodige, the first time we met was sometime in October 2015 but I don’t remember lol. However, I do remember us meeting on the 9th of November 2015. We went to the same university in London and studied the same course (computer science). One day, we were having tutorials and I needed help with what we were working on. Guess who came to “save me”? Yes him, Prodige. 😂

After helping me, I asked him for his number so we could meet up at the university the next day to study because we had a test coming up. We met the next day but instead of studying, we ended up speaking for hours. He walked me back home, went home and we continued talking over the phone till 8 am the next morning (bear in mind we had a test at 9 am. We aced the test, thank God). Prior to all this, we were in a lecture room one day and he waved in my direction, I had no idea he was waving at me so I looked behind me to see who he was waving at. 😂😂😂

Prodige was very straight to the point about his intentions. He literally filled out two applications to be my “bae”. Two accepted applications later we’re now ready to celebrate #BecomingTheTukalas !!!

Credits

Bride: @romade_a

Planner: @2706events

Bridal Stylist: @thewardrobemanager

Groom’s Stylist:@kuartz_

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Hairstylist: @tea.styles

Pink Dress: @marveeofficial

White Dress: @derinfabikunco

Shoes: @aquazzura

Earrings: @raya.jewellery | @bhldn

Hair: @lase.beauty | @quiviehairpage

Suit: @taryorgabriels

Prodige’s white outfit: @taryorgabriels

Groom’s shoes:@Kurtgeiger

Photography:@bedgepictures