Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Romade & Prodige Met at School Tutorials and are Now on to Happy Ever After!

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Meets Nature in Deborah and Sam’s Country-Themed Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Sweet Spot

JMK is now a Barrister & Solicitor of The Supreme Court of Nigeria!

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Conversation Was all It Took! Enjoy Tolulope & Brenon's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy Goes Instagram Official With Ryan Taylor ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Keke Palmer Has a Bun in the Oven!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel The Bliss Of Love In Uche & Stephen's White Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Olaedo & Chubby Met on Instagram and are Now Set For the Aisle!

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) got the engagement of her dreams and it was perfect

Sweet Spot

Romade & Prodige Met at School Tutorials and are Now on to Happy Ever After!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Love happens in the sweetest ways and this time, for Romade and Prodige, it happened during school tutorials.

Their love began when  Prodige helped Romade solve a problem at tutorials. After this, they exchanged contacts and had an exciting night-long conversation. This set the pace for their sweet love; now, they are on the path of “happy ever after.” Their pre-wedding photos are the perfect dose of love that we need today. It’s how their chemistry and joy radiate their photos for us. We totally can’t hold our excitement for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below


How we met
By the bride, Romade:
So according to Prodige, the first time we met was sometime in October 2015 but I don’t remember lol. However, I do remember us meeting on the 9th of November 2015. We went to the same university in London and studied the same course (computer science). One day, we were having tutorials and I needed help with what we were working on. Guess who came to “save me”? Yes him, Prodige. 😂

After helping me, I asked him for his number so we could meet up at the university the next day to study because we had a test coming up. We met the next day but instead of studying, we ended up speaking for hours. He walked me back home, went home and we continued talking over the phone till 8 am the next morning (bear in mind we had a test at 9 am. We aced the test, thank God). Prior to all this, we were in a lecture room one day and he waved in my direction, I had no idea he was waving at me so I looked behind me to see who he was waving at. 😂😂😂

 

Prodige was very straight to the point about his intentions. He literally filled out two applications to be my “bae”. Two accepted applications later we’re now ready to celebrate #BecomingTheTukalas !!!

 

Credits

Bride@romade_a
Planner@2706events
Bridal Stylist@thewardrobemanager
Groom’s Stylist:@kuartz_
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Hairstylist@tea.styles
Pink Dress@marveeofficial
White Dress@derinfabikunco
Shoes@aquazzura
Earrings@raya.jewellery | @bhldn
Hair@lase.beauty | @quiviehairpage
Suit@taryorgabriels
Prodige’s white outfit: @taryorgabriels
Groom’s shoes:@Kurtgeiger
Photography:@bedgepictures

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life
css.php