“The Crown”, Kate Winslet, Tobias Menzies were Winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Published

30 mins ago

 on

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, took place on Sunday, 19th of September with many talents taking home their much-deserved recognition.

The Crown” won the most awards for the night including the Best Drama Series, while its cast members Olivia Colman took the Best Actress, Josh O’Connor won Best Actor, Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress, Tobias Menzies Best Supporting Actor, as well as the writer Peter Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs won the awards for the same category.

Jason Sudeikis earned the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for his role in “Ted Lasso,” while Kate Winslet won Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her detective sergeant role in “Mare.”

See the complete list of winners below:

Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) 

Bridgerton (Netflix) 

The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) 

Lovecraft Country (HBO) 

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) 

Pose (FX) 

This Is Us (NBC) 

Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) (WINNER)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus) (WINNER)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) 

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) 

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) 

Billy Porter (“Pose”) 

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) 

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) 

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) 

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) 

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) 

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) 

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) 

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) 

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) 

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) 

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA (WINNER)
Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix (WINNER)
Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)  

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)  

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)  

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) 

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”) 

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) 

Allison Janney (“Mom”) 

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) 

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)
Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (WINNER)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Jenny Hagel, Head Writer
Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written by
Michael Harriot, Written by
Shantira Jackson, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Dewayne Perkins, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written by
Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)
Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head Writer
Anna Drezen, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By
Steve Higgins, Written by
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Erik Kenward, Written by
Dan Licata, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By
Will Stephen, Written by
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Celeste Yim, Written by
Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by
Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by
Emma Clark, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

