Matrix + Color Blockin was Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Code for Tonight’s Live Eviction Show | Week 8

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said “Matrix, but make it color blockin” is his code for tonight’s Big Brother Naija Live Eviction Show.

Two Housemates, Yousef and Saskay left the Shine Ya Eye House tonight and Ebuka came correct to present the news. Mai Atafo’s assignment? “Colour block, modern, classic and fashion at the same time”, and he understood it.

Take a look:

Outfit: @atafo.official

Photos: @theoladayo