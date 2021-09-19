Get the Scoop on the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Black & Gold Themed Saturday Night Party

We enjoyed good music and great vibes from the Saturday Night Party.

DJ Nani and DJ Danny came with musical flames this evening taking the #BBNaija Housemates and us through some of Africa’s most loved tunes.

With the House shrinking every week and more room growing on the dancefloor, the dynamic has also taken a slight turn but we love the power that music has to keep a crowd close and entertaining.

The Housemates were looking elegant and stunning at the black and gold themed party which was sponsored by My Patricia and Boomplay. As standard procedure, the Housemates prepared and wore their lovely outfits that matched the theme of the night.

The ladies were looking elegant in their clothing sponsored by 2207 by Tbally while Yousef, Emmanuel and Saga looked rich in their clothing sponsored by Rogue NG. Whitemoney, Pere and Cross were looking dapper thanks to Looks Like A Good Man.

As we expected, the Ships were dancing hand in hand through the party. Saga and Nini were once again sewn by the hips, swaying left and right together. They give us the feeling that they signed up to solely be each other’s dance partners in this Season of Big Brother Naija. 😅

Emmanuel and Liquorose were grooving together and with no surprise, Liquorose was dishing out some of her hard dance moves and legwork while Emmanuel gently danced behind her but we didn’t miss the moment he showed some of his leg work. 💃

Yousef was dancing with Angel. We caught him busting a Kung-fu inspired move which gave us the certainty that he was feeling great. Angel didn’t miss a beat and twerked away on the beats.

Whitemoney danced with his deputy Head of House, Queen in a way that looked more like he was protecting her. We also didn’t miss the moment when the beverage don entered Whitemoney’s body and mind when he came through with his signature shaking dance move.

At some point, “Minster of Fun”, Cross was dancing with Saskay taking us back to the first time they raised hopes of a possible Ship weeks ago. He was also enjoying his reflection based on his continuous smiling and later grinning at Saskay who looked ravishing.

Pere was dancing and siping the night away seemingly trying to keep his distance from any dance partner but we all know that the scene would be different if Maria was at the party.

This changed though when Yousef’s dance partner, Angel, shared a booty-shaking moment with him. Angel also had a moment with Whitemoney, it was interesting to see a House that is so connected, with members who seem to be vibing very well with one another.

See highlights from the party below: