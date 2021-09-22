BN TV
Ultimate Veto Power Game + Ships – Catch This Episode of Our #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Weekly Recap
It’s another Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Weekly Recap with BellaNaija and this episode is all about week 8/9 in Biggie‘s house.
This week, we talked about the Ultimate Veto Power game, Saga and Nini’s “ship”, Cross and Angel’s friendship, and what it takes to win a show like #BBNaija.
Watch the video below:
