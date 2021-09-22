Jeannie Mai Jenkins Has Her First Scan of Baby Jenkins in New Vlog | Watch

Congratulations are in order for “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her rapper husband Jeezy, who are expecting their first child together.

She shared the news on Monday’s episode of her show. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” she said. “It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!”

“It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom. And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”

“I think the reason why it’s such a big deal was because Jeezy made me realize that I’ve never really felt safe in my life, you know? I’ve never really truly felt safe, and of course, it had to do with things that happened when I was younger,” she explained. “But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn’t feel safe in their life, we begin to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams, and for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids.”

She took to her Instagram page to share the good news with a stunning photo of herself and her beau, alongside the caption:

When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye…

I have never been this thankful to feel so alive.

Here come the Jenkins ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)

This week, she got to see their baby on the scan for the first time – and her reaction is everything.

Watch the video below: