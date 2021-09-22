Looking for a Quick Yet Tasty Meal? Try Kiki Foodies’ Garlic Butter Chicken & Potato Recipe

Connect with us

Who doesn’t like quick meals, especially on busy weeknights?

Kiki Foodies is back with a new food vlog, this time about Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes. This is the recipe you need for a quick, simple, and tasty meal. Spices, potatoes, and chicken, everything was cooked in the same skillet.

Here’s what you will need:
– 4 chicken leg quarters
– 4 garlic bulbs
– ¼ cup melted butter or oil
– Few sprigs of thyme: fresh or dry
– 1 teaspoon salt
– 1 teaspoon paprika
– 1 teaspoon cayenne(hot pepper)
– 1 teaspoon onion powder
– 1 teaspoon crushed seasoning
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 3-4 russet potatoes/ Irish potatoes
– ½ teaspoon of
– Salt
– Garlic powder
– Onion powder
– Paprika
– Pepper
– Parsley flakes
– 1 tablespoon oil
– 2 carrots

Watch the tutorial below:

