Looking for a Quick Yet Tasty Meal? Try Kiki Foodies’ Garlic Butter Chicken & Potato Recipe

Who doesn’t like quick meals, especially on busy weeknights?

Kiki Foodies is back with a new food vlog, this time about Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes. This is the recipe you need for a quick, simple, and tasty meal. Spices, potatoes, and chicken, everything was cooked in the same skillet.

Here’s what you will need:

– 4 chicken leg quarters

– 4 garlic bulbs

– ¼ cup melted butter or oil

– Few sprigs of thyme: fresh or dry

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon cayenne(hot pepper)

– 1 teaspoon onion powder

– 1 teaspoon crushed seasoning

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 3-4 russet potatoes/ Irish potatoes

– ½ teaspoon of

– Salt

– Garlic powder

– Onion powder

– Paprika

– Pepper

– Parsley flakes

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 2 carrots

Watch the tutorial below: