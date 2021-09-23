Episode 4 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” is all about the ‘Ladies Who Lie’

Our dear small Mommie is really getting herself into something she can’t handle in episode 4 of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“.

Lulu is still desperate about keeping her man while Cassie seems to be making progress with her rich new catch.

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the new episode below: