Abimbola Craig has Questions Concerning the Reactions to Jeannie Mai's Pregnancy Announcement

Episode 10 of "Bank On It" Season 2 is your BTS Pass to Ms Banks' "Go Low" Music Video

Episode 4 of "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts" is all about the 'Ladies Who Lie'

Ultimate Veto Power Game + Ships - Catch This Episode of Our #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Weekly Recap

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Has Her First Scan of Baby Jenkins in New Vlog | Watch

Looking for a Quick Yet Tasty Meal? Try Kiki Foodies' Garlic Butter Chicken & Potato Recipe

"The Real Housewives of Lagos" is Coming to Your Screens Next Year!

See How Jackie Aina Prepped for Met Gala 2021

"Blood & Water" Stars React to Tweets from Season One

Yousef opens up to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his experience in the #BBNaija house & his hopes for love

Abimbola Craig has Questions Concerning the Reactions to Jeannie Mai’s Pregnancy Announcement

Published

1 hour ago

 on

American talk show host and presenter Jeannie Mai Jenkins recently announced that she’s expecting a baby with her rapper husband Jeezy, and social media users had mixed reactions.

While many expressed their happiness for “The Real” co-host, some others reacted differently because Jeannie had said severally in the past that she didn’t want to have children, which was one of the reasons her first marriage ended.

Filmmaker Abimbola Craig is of the opinion that change is constant and should be embraced because when the time, situation and person is right, things can change.

So, she’s asking:

Hi guys, Why are we opposed to people changing their minds/stance? That’s my question of the day.

Hear her opinion below:

