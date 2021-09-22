Let’s Give You a Glimpse of the Magic Happening Behind-the-Scenes of “Aki & PawPaw” the Remake

Now, this is one movie to watch out for.

Play Network Africa set social media on a frenzy when it revealed its plans for the remake of the Nollywood classic “Aki & PawPaw” in May, which will star Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze.

The production company didn’t keep us waiting too long for the cast. It features a talented cast of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Juliet Ibrahim, Charles Inojie, Amechi Muonagor, Francis Sule, to mention a few. Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen.

The family comedy film gained popularity in the early 2000s. Osita Iheme’s role in the film is still widely discussed, and the duo, particularly Osita’s character, has been trending through memes on Twitter and other social media platforms globally since 2019.

Take a look behind the scenes of “Aki & PawPaw” the remake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIOMA OKAFOR (@chioma__okafor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱𝘂 𝗜𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘇𝗲, 𝗠𝗙𝗥 (@chineduikedieze)

Photo Credit: Juliet Ibrahim | Osita Iheme | Chinedu Ikedieze | Charles Inojie